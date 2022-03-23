Gourmet Guys fundraiser returns to benefit museum

Local cooks will be serving up the “Taste of New Orleans” at the 17th Gourmet Guys fundraiser for the Wharton County Historical Museum on Saturday, April 2.
The fundraiser will feature dishes from 18 teams, so there will be something for everyone’s taste buds to enjoy.
The Gourmet Guys “The Aggie Boys,” Carson Speck, Barrett Janecek, Tyler Ferrow, and Will Sharp, who served at the last fundraiser in 2017 (before Harvey), are returning this year.
Tickets for the event are $75, and there is a discount rate of $50 for first time attendees.
To experience the food of Wharton County's outstanding cooks, head out to the museum at 3615 N. Richmond Road at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 979-532-2600.
