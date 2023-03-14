And a little child shall lead them to the Kee Kaw

It’s funny how we learn to talk. Without taking a short course or going to Berlitz or any of those high dollar language schools we somehow learn how to communicate by just hanging around people who talk to us until we finally give up and figure it out without a government student loan.
For instance, the first words babies learn sound like screams from a rock star being tortured. They bring you baby formula laced with some kind of gluten-free knock out drops or something and you sleep it off for, oh, a few seconds or 2 a.m., whichever comes first. Then you improvise and babel something akin to a Ubangi war chant to reward this woman who mostly waits on you hand and other appendages.
To reward her you say your first word, Da Da. Would it be too much of an imposition to say Ma Ma? Oh, no, Da Da is King of the jungle and dug the moat around the castle.
Babies also name other members of the family, like Pee Paw and Gee Gee, both of whom go Ga Ga over Cutchie Cutchie Coo. Then there is Bubba, Momala, Pops, Pamper, Granny, etc.
But I digress. Teaching my kids how to talk was about as exciting as the above illustrations. When Perry, our first born, was learning to put a few words together he got most of them right but one mystery to me and my wife was why he called ice cream, “Kee Kaw.”
My wife said to let it go, we understand what he wants and to just be patient and he would learn. I was taking a university course in psychology at the time and was warned about some children developing serious communication barriers if allowed too much of this defective vocabulary, so I told her that this had to stop and I would apply my higher learning to correct this disorder.
Perry was just learning to talk mind you, but he would bang on his chair and lift his voice to “Kee Kaw!” at every opportunity. One day, at noon, we had just finished the main course and I asked if he wanted some ice cream. He said, “Uh huh, Kee Kaw.” I picked up his favorite desert and firmly said, “No, no, you say ice cream.” He said, “Uh huh, Kee Kaw.”
I got stern and said, “you say ice.” He must have seen the writing on the wall because he said, “ice.” I said, “Say, cream.” He frowned but said, “cream.” I looked at my wife with triumph in my eyes. She held her breath. I said, “Now, say ice cream.” He smiled his characteristic open mouth smile of success and said, “Uh huh, Kee Kaw.”
Well, Perry learned to talk pretty well in spite of my tutoring. But occasionally he still needed a little guidance. When he reached the age of 13 he told me he would like to have a pair of A’cem cowboy boots he saw in the window of a shop downtown. I told him it was spelled A-c-m-e and pronounced “Ack-me.” He said, “Well bless my Kee Kaw.” I bought him the boots. Semper Fi big guy.
