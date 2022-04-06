One act play advances to regionals

One Act Play is a rewarding experience for any high school drama student. The competition starts at the district level, followed by bi-district, area, region, and state.
At the first three levels of competition the top three schools advance to the next. At regionals, only the top two qualify for state. The competition starts with a seven-minute period in which the schools set up their stage. That is followed by a 40-minute period where the company presents its show.
This year East Bernard High School is performing “Radium Girls.” The story follows the lives of Grace Fryer and her friends as they endeavor to win their lawsuit against the Radium Corporation that has poisoned them. As the health of the girls decline due to radium poisoning the entire country turns its eyes to the court case. This David and Goliath story tells about the harrowing lives of the young girls and the men who condemned them to death.
The district contest was held at Bay City High School on March 3. After performing against seven other schools, East Bernard placed second and won multiple awards. Stage manager Samuel Coker received Outstanding Technician, while Kyle Kopecky received All-Star Technician. Among the actors, EBHS had awards in every category. Sophie Kirby received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Danté Hancock was awarded All-Star Cast, and Kylee Bates won Best Performer. The bi-district contest was held at Sealy High School on March 11, and East Bernard placed in the top three again. Individually, Sam Coker got the All-Star Tech award, Danté Hancock received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Kadence Hernandez got All-Star Cast, and Kylee Bates once again received Best Performer. At area, held April 2 at the Houston High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, East Barnard placed second overall, ensuring a place at regionals. Individually, Coker and Bates again received All-Star Tech and Best Performer, respectively. Cooper Claxton received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast this time, and Hancock got his second All-Star Cast award.
Advancing to regionals was a personal goal of Director Janice McDonald. Since becoming theatre director at East Bernard, she has only reached alternate to region three times.
“It has felt like a personal glass ceiling that I could not break through,” she said. “This year, it seems that we’ve chosen the right play for the right cast and crew, under the right circumstances. It’s a special honor for the EBHS family, too, as the last time East Bernard’s One Act play advanced to regionals was in the 2008 show, ‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ directed by Marjorie Tydlacka.”
McDonald took over the program after Tydlacka retired in 2013. East Bernard has never taken a one act play show to state in the history of the school.
Regionals will be at Blinn College in Brenham on April 22.
Coaches are Janice McDonald and Shawna Steplock
