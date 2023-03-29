Astros down Space Cowboys 3-1 in Sugar Land

In front of a crowd of 7,768 fans, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys fell to their parent club Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night at Constellation Field.
The crowd is the largest for the Space Cowboys since they became the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate in 2021.
Pitcher JP France earned the starting nod for the Space Cowboys and tossed two scoreless innings, working a 1-2-3 frame against Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman in the first. Across his two stanzas, France struck out three and allowed just one hit without allowing a run.
On the other side, former Space Cowboys’ pitcher Ronel Blanco (W, 1-0) used a pair of double plays to throw three scoreless innings for the Astros, striking out two.
Houston opened the scoring in the top of the third when Peña and Bregman both singled and David Hensley brought in the first run with a base knock off pitcher Shawn Dubin (L, 0-1). The Astros tagged on a second run in the top of the fifth thanks to another single by Peña, a double from Alvarez, and an RBI ground out by Bregman. Following the fifth inning, the top four hitters in the Astros’ lineup were lifted and were given a standing ovation by the Constellation Field crowd as they headed for the clubhouse.
In the top of the sixth, 2022 Sugar Land catcher Yainer Diaz launched an opposite field home run to right, widening the Astros margin to 3-0. The Space Cowboys cracked the scoreboard thanks to a walk to Grae Kessinger, a double to the right-field corner by Will Wagner, and a ground out from Joe Perez.
Pitcher Bryan Garcia spun the final four frames for Sugar Land, allowing just a run on three hits while striking out three. Austin Davis (S, 1) converted a two-inning save for Houston, punching out two and not allowing a hit in the eighth or ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.