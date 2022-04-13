The East Bernard Brahmas’ hope for a district title remained alive, run-ruling the Hempstead Bobcats 18-2 in five innings Monday night at home.
Luke Minks limited the Bobcats from the mound while Eric Bradicich and Reid Morton combined to drive in seven Brahmas. East Bernard pumped out nonstop offense against Hempstead, scoring in every inning. Five batters had multi-hit games, and Bradicich led the team with three hits, including two triples.
Morton put East Bernard ahead in the bottom of the first, coming through with two outs. Morton, with the bases loaded, singled to center driving in both of the Brahmas’ runs in the inning.
Minks retired the nine next batters in a row. With the pitching quickly returning the ball to the offense, the Brahmas didn’t cool off.
In the bottom of the second, the Brahmas began to stretch their lead with a six-run inning. Five straight Brahmas reached base to open the inning with three runs scoring. Korbyn Hudgins recorded the first out of the inning with a fly ball to centerfield, but deep enough to score a run putting the Brahmas ahead 7-0. East Bernard grabbed one more run before the inning ended.
Ten more runs would score over the final two innings.
Softball
Brahmarette junior Lexie Warncke had a big night in the circle and in the batters’ box, helping East Bernard run-rule the Hempstead Lady Bobcats 12-1 at home Monday night.
The win keeps East Bernard tied with Danbury atop the district standings with three games remaining.
One hit and an unearned run was all Warncke allowed to Hempstead. She struck out 10 of the 18 batters she saw, allowing two walks.
East Bernard wasted no time giving Warncke a lead. Brahmarette junior Bailey Leopold started things off by drawing a one walk in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore Megan Gasch followed with a triple to score the first run of the night. Warncke singled, her first of three hits, to bring Gasch home, giving her the only lead she’d end up needing. The hits continued with senior Jolie Peloquin doubling to put East Bernard ahead 3-0.
Hempstead grabbed back a run in the top half of the inning. Warncke over the final three innings gave up just two walks.
East Bernard tacked on four runs in the third and another in the fourth putting them ahead 8-1.
The Brahmarettes in the bottom of the fourth had their second four-run inning of the game. A steal of home by senior Megan Gasch ended the night.
East Bernard plays Hitchcock on the road tomorrow.
