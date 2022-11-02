Bedding on the Astros in the World Series

About this time last year, I made it a point to share the fact that although the husband and I had purchased a new mattress from Gallery Furniture, I was not going to be held responsible for the outcome of the Astro’s race to win the World Series.
As you probably know, they lost and our mattress was not free. In an effort to give them any advantage possible, we did not travel to Gallery Furniture to buy a new mattress this year. So, once again, whether the Astros win or lose the World Series, I have not played a part in their success or failure.
Following professional sports is not really my thing until we have a Texas team that is in the race for clinching it all on a national stage. Like the Astros are now in this World Series. However, as I type up this week’s column, they are currently trailing in the series, having lost a second game to the Philadelphia Phillies.
My other half has probably already declared the Astros defeat and pinned this year’s title on the Phillies at this point. While we were watching the first game Friday night and the Astros were up five to zero, he said the game was over. I think it was maybe the third inning.
I’m no expert, but I know they play nine innings and there was a lot of baseball left to play. I suggested he might not change the channel just yet. They ended up blowing that comfortable lead and lost six to five.
Astros came back and won game two and by the time you read this week’s column, it’s likely the World Series champion will have been determined. And I’m not about to predict the winner. Crazy things happen. One or two bad games do not make, or break, a World Series. They play seven games and things will hopefully turn around for our Astros.
I did buy a new Astros t-shirt this year. I wore it when they lost the first game and have not had it on since. Maybe I’ll break it out again in an attempt to turn the tide. Or maybe I’ll rummage through my closet and see if I can find the one in I wore in 2017 the last time they won the World Series and see if that fires up the mojo.
One thing I will not be doing is purchasing a new mattress.
