Winter fishing good in Palacios

Wintertime fishing continues to be good in the Palacios area. I believe we made it through this last cold snap without any significant issues with our fish population.
The three local rivers continue to be the best fishing areas as we have been colder than normal the last few weeks. (We’ve used) 3/8-ounce leadheads rigged with DSL in Magic Grass and Blue Moon (and they) have been the best colors for river trout and reds.
Prior to this past cold snap, the marshes were loaded with redfish as far back as you could get a boat (and) they were feeding heavily on crabs and grass shrimp. We were catching tons of them on pumpkin/chartreuse lil johns and johnson gold spoons. I look for the reds to return as the waters warm back up. With the big tide drops, the guts on the south shoreline of West Matagorda have been stacked with fish out in front of all the bayous, if you can catch a falling tide, it is almost like fishing in a tub.
The harbor reopened (recently) and should continue to hold solid numbers of trout and reds all winter as it is a refuge for our fish being the deepest water around. Bait like DOA shrimp free lined and clear paddle tail baits with chartreuse tail have been good.
The month of February should be good as water temps climb. Target areas during February will be mud flats close to deep waters such as flats out in front of the harbor and flats around the mouths of the local rivers.
This report was provided by Capt. Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. He can be reached at Palaciosguideservice.com.
Texas Parks and Wildlife fishing reports
Sabine Lake
The lake is producing catches of redfish with a few trout mixed in drifting points on outgoing tides, over grassy banks with shell, and near the mouths bayous using five-inch red shad or morning glory plastic baits with a 1/16-ounce jighead. The channel holds nice catches of flounder with redfish, drum and sheepshead mixed in on points and drops in 4-10 feet of water on dark plastics, and Carolina rigs. North Levee Wall continues to produce nice catches of speckled trout using swimbaits, dark plastics, and live shrimp under a popping cork.
Report by Capt. Randy Foreman, Capt. Randy’s Guide Service Sabine Lake.
Galveston Bay
In Dickinson Bay anglers are catching scattered trout and redfish on live shrimp, near pier pilings and on sand or shell bottom. Moses Lake is fair for trout and the occasional redfish. San Leon shorelines are holding sheepshead and a few speckled trout, best on live shrimp.
Report by Capt. David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
Freeport
Bernard and Brazos River are producing a mixed bag of redfish, trout, drum and sheepshead. Redfish and trout are slow in the bays fishing very slowly off the bottom with Down South Lures, jerkshad, and live shrimp. Flounder are slow.
Report by Capt. Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
Rockport
Redfish are fair in 4-6 feet of water on live mullet and soft plastics. Trout are good, slowly retrieving soft plastics and corky’s in 4-6 feet of water. Drum are good in 4-6 feet of water on dead shrimp.
Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.