Catholic Daughters welcome new members

Four members were welcomed into Ct. St. Bernadette No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas during the Nov. 14 meeting.
Valerie Munoz, Vicky Alvarado, Carolyn Janik, and Helen Heiman recited the membership pledge and received their membership pins. Regent Karen Rejsek presided.
Chairman of the Christmas military project, Berna Pilcik, encouraged members to donate appropriate items to be shipped to an Army unit in Slovakia, hoping to spread Christmas cheer to those who will be away from families. Holt Mica is a part of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles and is the grandson of Helen Mica, a court member. All donations will be packaged Monday, Nov. 21.
CDA and Knights of Columbus will remember deceased members during a Memorial Mass at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. The Knights will prepare a meal in the meeting room.
Karen Rejsek, chairman, gave details on the Community Giving Tree project that is sponsored by the court. A Christmas tree in Holy Cross Catholic Church will have paper ornaments that have the gender, age, size, with a need or a Christmas wish. Instructions will be at the tree.
Helen Pesek led the group in a decade of the rosary.
Members will wrap Christmas presents at Richmond State Supported School Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5-7 p.m.
Members were reminded that all money and raffle prizes need to be turned in by Dec. 1.
Helen Mica reported that the foundation and landscaping is taking place for the placement of the Lady of Fatima statue within the Living Rosary on the church grounds.
The price of a bowl of chicken noodle soup and the price of a chicken salad sandwich will increase at the court’s fundraiser Jan. 25. Each will cost $5. Tea will continue to be complimentary.
Additional reports were on the community calendar, CARE, blood drive on Dec. 4, Pennies from Heaven, funeral meals, and cheers.
State Memorial scholarship applications are due Jan. 31, 2023. Graduating seniors that are children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews of CDA members are eligible to apply. Applications are on the state website: texascda.org.
The CDA members will meet again Dec. 12 when they will eat a pot-luck meal, have a brief meeting, and then participate in a Chinese gift exchange. Gifts should be in the $20 range. The refreshment committee will provide desserts.
Members with birthdays/anniversaries in November were recognized with a song.
After prayer requests, members said the closing prayer and sang the Closing Ode.
