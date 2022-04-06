Planting seeds of doubt about gardening

Every few years I decide to buy plants and pretend I know how to grow things.
I’m always envious when I drive through a neighborhood and the lawns are nicely manicured and the flower beds look like they belong in a gardening magazine. I can assure you no one has ever driven by my house and had those thoughts.
Then I go the store and see the beautiful, colorful flowers on display and they speak to me. I can tell they want to go home with me. And knowing that I would only take them home and kill them, I go down another aisle. For years my children have referred to me as a plant murderer. They’re probably not wrong.
I start out with the best of intentions. I’ll water them faithfully, ensure they have just the right amount of sunlight. I’ll even research what kind of fertilizer they might need. The road of good intentions will lead you down a dead end every time.
The local Wharton County Cares cancer awareness group sells beautiful arrangements of flowers as a fundraiser twice a year. In 2020 I purchased my first two arrangements from them. My thought being that even if they didn’t survive, I was supporting a good cause. After a few weeks they were still thriving so I was inspired. And decided to purchase more plants.
Keep in mind, we were in the throes of a pandemic. I had nothing to do except tend to my plants. In a daring move, I decided to purchase vegetable plants. I had never grown anything edible in my entire life, but just like that, I planted cilantro, bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, and tomatoes. And much to my amazement and delight, those plants all produced edible produce. I was beyond excited!
I had a good run and felt very accomplished. For various reasons, I never got around to planting anything last year. After I placed my order for more beautiful plants from Wharton County Cares this year, off to the store I went to buy tomatoes, peppers and cilantro.
As I was watering my plants earlier this week, I remembered why I had enjoyed this gardening life so much a few years ago. There was nothing else to do. Restaurants were closed, we weren’t supposed to spend time with anyone outside of our household and my job planning and preparing for the Wharton County Youth Fair came to a screeching halt.
I had plenty of time to water plants. This week I’m wondering who is going to water my flowers and peppers in a few weeks when I’m living at the fairgrounds, literally? Guess I’ll nurture and enjoy them as much as I can the next two weeks and then hope for the best. Fortunately, we aren’t depending on my vegetables to sustain us through the summer.
