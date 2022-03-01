A single vote separates the Republican candidates for Wharton County Treasurer following Tuesday’s primary election.
East Bernard City Secretary Audrey Scearce led Christa Lynch Albrecht 1,882 to 1,881 in the unofficial results released by Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter Tuesday evening.
“It was an unbelievable race and I will be eager to see the official results,” Scearce said.
Albrecht was stunned upon receiving the news, especially after leading by 147 votes after the early voting totals were released. She said she does plan to call for a recount.
“We’re going to call the (Texas) Secretary of State in the morning and go from there,” County Election’s Administrator Cindy Richter said Tuesday night. “There’s bound to be (a recount). We’ll have to check the mailbox tomorrow. There might be more ballots.”
Mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted.
The winner of the race will take the office on Jan. 1, 2023, since there is no Democratic challenger for the November general election.
State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, will face Stan Kitzman in the House District 85 runoff on May 24. Stephenson led the race with 39.99% of the vote (8,594) to Kitzman’s 34.52% (7,418).
Voting for the primaries was light with 4,987 votes cast from 25,655 registered voters. Of those, 4,253 voted in the Republican Primary and 734 voted in the Democratic Primary.
Republican County Chair Don Al Middlebrook said a recount is anticipated with the close outcome.
Local GOP balloters also gave their support to incumbent District 22 Congressman Troy Nehls’ nomination in his re-election bid while State Sen. Joan Huffman was unopposed.
Nehls took Wharton County with 3,072 votes to Gregory Thorne’s 780. District-wide Nehls won with 87.31% of the vote, 48,810, to Thorne’s 7,097, 12.69%.
Voter turnout in Wharton County was 19.44 percent with 2,747 of the 25,688 registered opting to vote early and 1,987 on Election Day.
“Turnout was typical for midterms, it started slow and weather has been a factor,” Middlebrook said.
