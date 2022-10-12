Two students have reportedly been stabbed Wednesday afternoon at Wharton High School.
“This afternoon during lunch at Wharton High School, there was a physical altercation that occurred between students. Multiple students were involved,” Superintendent Michael O’Guin said in a statement. “As a result, two students were injured. One students has been transported to a local hospital and one student was transported by life flight for medical attention. We are still working to find out the details of the incident.”
Law enforcement agencies had access to the school blocked off and parents were lining the streets wanting to retrieve their children.
A life flight helicopter was seen arriving and leaving the football practice field. Videos surfacing on social media show a fight with teachers pulling students apart. One video shows a student walking on cafeteria tables with an apparent stab wound.
“Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School were both placed on lockdown while campus and district police located one of the students that was involved. Life flight has left the facility. The campus lockdown will be lifted soon and both campuses will go into shelter in place as we investigate. The only weapon involved was a knife. All other students are safe. Once we begin shelter in place, students will be released via the standard unification process,” O’Guin said in the statement.
The Wharton Police Department has taken over the case from the Wharton ISD Police Department and issued the following statement on Facebook:
“On October 12, 2022, on or about 1:20pm Wharton ISD police received reports of multiple stabbings at Wharton High School. Wharton ISD Police along with Wharton Police Department and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Two alleged subjects were located and quickly taken into custody by officers and deputies, and two victims, both alert and conscious, were life flighted to Houston for treatment.
The scene is secure, and Wharton ISD has deferred the ongoing investigation to the Wharton Police Department. At this time, we believe the alleged offense to be student driven and not a result of anyone gaining access to the school from outside. To be clear, although the investigation is ongoing, the scene is secure. Wharton PD will post further updates as they become available.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
