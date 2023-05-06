The unofficial election results are in and two incumbents have lost their seats.
Fred Johnson was defeated by Marie Ward in a three-way race with Lula Kearney for Position 6 on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees and Wharton City Councilmember Clifford Jackson was unseated by Burnell Neal. The results will be canvassed by their respective boards before being declared final.
The following are the results reported by the Wharton County Elections office:
Wharton ISD Board of Trustees
Position 5
Sherrell Speer: 462
Ressa Zambrano: 379
Steven Roberts: 158
Position 6
Marie Ward: 474
Frederick Johnson: 392
Lula Kearney: 133
Position 7
Curtis W. Evans: 514
Teri Mathis: 500
Wharton City Council
District 1
Burnell Neal: 206
Clifford Jackson: 32
