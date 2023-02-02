Satterfield given death penalty

“Death” was the unanimous verdict of a Wharton County jury Thursday afternoon at Robert Allen Satterfield’s penalty hearing for the June 10, 2018, capital murder of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., who would have turned 5 the next day.
Satterfield, cuffed, shackled and dressed in an orange Wharton County Jail-issued jumpsuit, was surrounded by seven Wharton County sheriff’s deputies as District Judge Randy Clapp read Satterfield the jury’s verdict.
The jury, after hearing closing statements by Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Natalie Tise, was sent to the courthouse’s third floor jury room at 3:22 p.m. At 4:22 p.m. someone said, “they have a verdict,” and there was an audible gasp by some on the courtroom, and a buzz of anticipation.
Before the jury was brought in at 9 a.m., Satterfield told the judge he did not want to stay in the courtroom to hear closing witnesses and arguments. Therefore, deputies had to bring Satterfield from the jail to the courthouse at 4:28 p.m. The jury returned at 4:30 p.m.
With the sentence, the four-week long trial, reportedly the longest in the county’s history, was over.
