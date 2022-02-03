Weather warning for Wharton County

Wrap water pipes, cover plants, bring pets indoors and prepare to hunker down for a chilly night as the temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight Friday night, and Saturday night.
“Wharton County is on the edge of the precipitation line. The chance of frozen precipitation is 15-30%,” said Andy Kirkland, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Kirkland said the National Weather Service is predicting lows of 25 degrees tonight and 27 degrees on Friday and Saturday nights. The freeze duration tonight is around 17 hours and Friday night will be 13 hours. There is a 30% chance of freezing rain/sleet beginning at 6 p.m. and ending around 11 a.m. Friday as precipitation chances are 15%.
Wharton ISD cancels events
The Wharton ISD is canceling all practices and extracurricular activities today due to the weather.
“Due to the severe weather forecasted for this afternoon, all after school practices/activities scheduled for today, Thursday, February 3, 2022 are canceled. We will continue to update you if the suspension of activities continues past today. Thank you for your understanding,” the district said on social media posts.
Forecast from the National Weather Service
There is a chance of showers after 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a temperatures falling to around 34 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A chance of rain showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 7 p.m., then a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Friday: A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.