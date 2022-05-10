It seems easy to have pleasant conversations with a neighbor or friend, but it’s not always easy to give your time.
As we write this article, it is Sunday, Mother’s Day, a special day that means love. On Friday, three young women who are my friends, whose mothers are no longer living, came to my home and said they wanted me to be their mother for an hour or so. I was totally taken back because they knew what it was like to have a Mother’s Day and miss their mothers just like I do.
My friends are well aware that they, and a lot of other people, are in and out of my home on a regular basis. Now, my house stays relatively clean, but there are some little things that are not done every day. With equipment in hand, these wonderful ladies cleaned blinds, fan blades, etc. All of the cleaning details so many of us overlook during our routine cleaning regimen.
While this took place, the ladies made it a fun time with wine and laughter. I could hear the laughter, and it made me feel good because they were showing me love and love towards one another. They gave some of their time and did something special for me out of the spirit of love.
It was a wonderful Mother’s Day gift, and it is a good idea for those who need to give something to someone special on Mother’s Day. The gift of time is priceless and so meaningful. It made me think of Mother’s Day in a way I had never thought of it before.
Yesterday was our hottest day so far in 2022, and we have heard the weatherman say we have already started breaking heat records this year. This brings on the fear of a busier than normal hurricane season which should be a sign for us to start preparing early this year. We also need to start thinking about our community and fellow man. Unfortunately, hurricanes don’t send out an early forecast saying, “Hey, we are headed your way on this date.”
One year, I remember the weatherman saying a terrible hurricane was headed straight for us. I happened to be one of the emergency management volunteers at the time and we met at the county jail to await the hurricane. As we watched the latest news on television, we saw it was pointed straight at us and I remember one of the officers said, “This is going to be a powerful killer.”
Then suddenly, it split and headed east and west of us, doing very little harm to our town. We were lucky, but this isn’t always the case as we remember Harvey in 2017 and the disaster it left behind in Wharton.
We were very fortunate in 2017 to have already started a relationship with OakBend, which brought supplies such as rubber gloves, Purex sanitizer and paper goods of all sorts. I also remember the overwhelming support from surrounding communities and out-of-state volunteers who worked so hard to help Wharton recover.
The goal here is not to scare our readers, but we believe it’s a time for all of us to start thinking about these things we will need so we can be better prepared than we have been in the past. It’s also a time to be thinking about how we can help people, especially our elders in the community.
Some things come to mind when thinking of supplies to have on hand. Diapers and children’s formula are always in great demand after a hurricane. Water bottles are always needed, not only for the hurricane victims, but for first responders as well. Animal food is always a last-minute thought, and they need food for survival just like us.
Remember, volunteering and helping those around you is a show of love. To those who have been through such devastation, those acts of kindness are always appreciated and never forgotten. Love and thank you to our readers, not only locally, but across the state!
