When we hear the sirens and see the fire trucks take off down the road, we automatically fear the worst.
On Aug. 2, around 10 p.m., fear set in around nearby neighborhoods after hearing what sounded like several bombs going off. Fear was accompanied with sadness once we realized one of our beloved companies was in trouble. One of the buildings owned by Prime Eco Group was on fire.
What do we know about this company? Prime Eco Group is a privately held Texas corporation that was founded in 1998. Those of us who were involved at the time the company came to Wharton include the City of Wharton, the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and the Wharton Economic Development Corporation. We were proud to introduce this company to the Wharton residents, as it was, and still is, a family-owned company. As we began to get acquainted with our new friends, we came to know and love the owners, Fernando Guzman and his wife, Rosario.
On one occasion, I enjoyed an evening out with the Guzmans where we attended the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. It was a large, lovely affair, especially since Rosario was being inducted as president of the organization. They continue to be a beneficial contributor to our community and surrounding areas.
We are so thankful the fire was controlled so quickly, thanks to our Wharton volunteer firefighters, and the many surrounding fire departments that came to their aide. Many of these fire departments are made up of volunteers who dedicate countless hours to helping defend our community against tragedies such as this one.
Speaking of heat, so many of us have had to endure the impact of the extremely hot summer. We have had to water the yard more frequently, and have all seen an increase in our electricity bills.
And who do we call at the last minute when it gets hot inside? The A/C repairmen! As we thank those who save of form the heat, we should also thank the heroes when it comes to cooling our homes and businesses. I’m talking about our local air conditioning companies who have been tirelessly answering the numerous calls to help us keep cool.
I personally love the prompt attention I receive from Roberson Air Conditioning. The young men that run the company have been well-trained by their father, Ray Roberson. They are very efficient and professional with how they handle customer service and attention to all of your air-conditioning needs.
Wharton is lucky to have many local air conditioning companies who will take care of your A/C needs when they require service. We encourage you to reach out to our local businesses before going outside of the community because it supports our local community members and our tax base.
Let’s be sure to always remember all of our service men and women who work hard to keep us safe and cool. And be sure to offer the A/C service people water when they come to your aide. Our attics are hotter than the 100 degree temperatures outside!
