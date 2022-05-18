Did you ever go to the Moo Moo Milk Store on Milam Street?
You don’t know about it, you say? About the precious milk and the fresh-squeezed orange juice? Well, let me give you an assignment for next week. I want you to tell me the names of all of the old stores you remember hearing about from your parents, or that you remember from years ago.
I have missed being out in the community, but a lot of information still makes its way to me through my front door.
I believe it is past time to put on our Wharton Tiger spirit hats and start to thank the few remaining, dedicated teachers and administration at Wharton ISD. These community members have put their sweat and tears into their careers to give our students the best educational opportunities they can within our school district.
My personal friends, who have been wonderful, long-time teachers and staff of WISD, have recently moved to other school districts. I can no longer speak as a parent, but I don’t intend to close my eyes and ignore what is really happening within our school district.
Let’s go back to the late 1980s and ’90s when we had people moving to Wharton because of our schools, thanks to the leadership of two past superintendents, Gary Grogan and Don Hillis, and a host of dedicated teachers and staff who called Wharton their home, and were dedicated to the youth in this community.
We as citizens, were involved because we were proud of our schools. We heavily supported our athletic department, UIL competitions, agricultural programs, JROTC, and so many others. I personally remember judging the FFA officer candidates, and judging the craft projects at the Wharton County Youth Fair, and remember always being so impressed with our youth and their talents.
So, I must ask each of you to help me find the answer to the following questions for our school board: Why are so many of the teachers who live in our community choosing to commute to another town for work? How many teachers did not return to their jobs on each WISD campus after the 2020-2021 school year, and how many are not returning after this 2021-2022 school year?
What is the reasoning for their departure after having been here for so many years? And what has allowed us to hire administrators who are not fully invested in our school system and community, who choose not to live in our community and support the town as local citizens of Wharton County?
I truly want to thank those who have chosen Wharton, not only for a career decision, but as their home. Their decision to do so has truly helped to sculpt our youth into young adults who respect and give back to their community.
Think about it, not only do our children learn in the classroom from these teachers, but they saw them in the grocery stores and at community events. These teachers are able to watch their former students grow up, and continue to give them praises and encouragement, even if it’s just a pat on the back in passing around town. We even have some teachers who will go a step further and offer encouragement to their current and former students, outside of the classroom when they see them needing that extra support.
This kind of life-long relationship with past teachers is something that will forever have a positive impact on our children, and it saddens us all to see it almost nonexistent today.
We end this article by thanking those who have given their time as a school board member, and we appreciate the newly elected board members who have chosen to volunteer and provide the attention and energy necessary to assist our school district with addressing these challenges.
Please know that our hope as a community, is that the school board will work hard to do whatever is necessary to restore the community’s faith in our school district and give our students the support they need to become well-educated citizens. Know that we are a phone call away, and ready to support all efforts to make this request a reality!
