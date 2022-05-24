Has anyone ever heard the song called Blue Hawaii?
It was written by Leo Robin and Ralph Rainger in the late 1930s. We all remember Bing Crosby and Shirley Ross in the 1937 Paramount Pictures film “Waikiki Wedding.” Bing recorded this song in 1954. Speaking of Bing Crosby, did you know he was married to a young lady from West Columbia named Kathryn Grandstaff?
Kathy’s parents taught school in West Columbia, and Kathy grew up to be an actress. I knew the family and saw Bing several times at different occasions throughout the years. I remember being at one reception and laughing as Bing told us his concern about a small, moth hole in his sweater, and didn’t want to disappoint his new in-laws and bride. He made every conversation a comedy act of its own!
Thinking of Hawaii also brings me back to our time in Maui. While on vacation, we stopped at one particular restaurant and chose a table outside (most everything is outside in Hawaii). All of a sudden, this little bird came up and perched on our table. He was very comfortable with us and did not feel bad about walking on the table toward our plate, grabbing a piece of bacon, turning around and walking back to the end of the table before flying off. I thought nothing of it, and figured this bird had probably been taking food from strangers’ plates for years. He was even comfortable with coming back for seconds at our table!
The reason we are thinking so much about Hawaii is because we just heard that a little bit of Hawaii has made its way to Wharton! A new restaurant call Texas Ohana Bistro has opened in the back the Bohemian Rhapsody II, located on Milam Street in front of the courthouse.
The new owner is Ms. Conchita Malaqui who moved to Wharton after retiring over 35-plus years of experience in marketing and retail managing primarily in Honolulu. Her last tenure was managing the Waikiki Beach Walk on Waikiki Beach. Over the years, Conchita visited Wharton multiple times to see family who have called Wharton home for 30-plus years. Do you know what Ohana means? It means family, and that’s exactly what the owner was thinking when she came up with the name … Texas Family.
The little bistro features deli sandwiches, and a variety of freshly made salads, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Conchita’s daily specials are a real treat, so don’t forget to ask her about them. We welcome Conchita Malaqui and Texas Ohana Bistro to Wharton!
We can’t wait until next week. One of the most special holidays is remembered on the last Monday of the month of May, and we know it as Memorial Day. Do you know what town in the U.S. is declared the birth place of Memorial Day? The federal government declared Waterloo, New York, the official birth place of the day in 1966. Why Waterloo? Supposedly, Waterloo – which first celebrated the day on May 5, 1866 – was chosen because it hosted an annual, community-wide event, during which businesses closed and residents decorated the graves of soldiers with flowers and flags.
We most assuredly want to remember our soldiers who have lost their lives to protect us and keep our homeland safe. During this time, our awareness and concern about our men and women who are going back to the forefront of war is heavily on our minds and hearts. We should also remember those heroes and heroines who are the spouses of our brave soldiers. So, be sure to hug a service man, woman, and a soldier’s spouse, and make sure to stop and pay tribute to all who serve selflessly for our country.
Tomorrow is a day that became special to me 14 years ago. I witnessed a certain, special young lady who made her debut into the world in a delivery room at Gulf Coast Medical Hospital. Happy birthday to you, Logan Burditt!
