I remember being 10 years old and walking into the house asking, “Granny, where’s the picture box?”
She knew immediately what I was talking about because she had a large box with pictures from past generations. This box probably started out small, like a shoebox, but had now become a much larger box that probably was once used to hold large gifts, or maybe quart jars. Do you know what I mean? Do you have a family picture box?
If it’s your grandmother’s box, or the generation before, do you ever look through the pictures, and check the back of each one to see the date? It was such fun when cousins would get together looking at the pictures, one by one, and guessing who might the person be in each picture. The box had pictures with great-grandparents, grandparents, and of course, parents and children of all generations. Did we try to keep them organized? Of course, not. They were not straight when we found them.
My family box was fun and we could almost pinpoint the year the picture was made because of the clothing. Some of the lady’s dresses had long, full skirts, and button shoes. One picture of my mom must have been during the Flapper Era. She had on a tight, knee-length skirt and a round hat that looked like she picked up an old record and placed it on her head.
My family friend, Steve Fuqua, has boxes and boxes of pictures. He was so excited to show me a picture of our great-grandfather whose beard came down to his chest. Our grandmother always had pictures that showcased their hairstyles during that time. The picture that I like most is of my great-grandmother with her long, grey hair in a bun. Some of the other photos showcased her outfits. She always wore the most beautiful broaches as an accessory to her outfit.
One of the albums that I gave to my grandson, Nathan, is one I have seen all my life. It is black with heavy paper, and is about 18 inches wide and sits 12 inches high. It has a picture of the doughboys of World War I standing beside a troop train. There is also a picture of a World War II plane used by the Japanese in their bombing raids. As I was describing the album to Charles Davis, he immediately knew the exact size of the album because his family had one of the same.
Some of you have received stacks of pictures that others have passed on. I, myself, have numerous pictures made from my various trips to Taiwan. Most of those have naturally gone to Dr. Garland Novosad because of his tireless work to build relationships with our friends from Taiwan.
Pictures are a part of the heart because they capture special moments in our lives. Just last month, we enjoyed seeing all of the WISD senior’ pictures in the newspaper. I’m sure the seniors were excited to see their photos in the spotlight.
How often do people walk into the Wharton Journal-Spectator and ask about past newspapers, or pictures from year’s past? Pictures from surviving the floods, and other major events, are telling and retelling the story of Wharton County. How else will we remember these significant events without a picture?
My family picture box is still not empty. It contains pictures of family and friends, school events, church dinners and buildings being built and renovated, parties, sports events…you name it, I probably have a picture of it. We’ve gone from old black and white, to sepia, to bright colors of photos. They are fun, they keep the memories alive and will be a great way to share our lives with those who follow us. I encourage you all to find a way to create your own box of picture memories.
As the song says, memories are made of this.
