We moved here to Wharton in 1967. It was an exciting time and we were encouraged because there was going to be a new church building built.
The members had been talking about a new church for years and years, and it was finally time to make a move. There were several issues with the Fulton Street church. It was very tall and had 13-15 stairs leading to the front entrance which made it hard for people to access the building. The stairs served as a wall to what was the basement of the church building, and it is still there today. The sanctuary had a balcony and it was not handicapped accessible at the time.
Not long after we were here, the volunteer fire department moved in across ad street from the church. I’m sure you can imagine what it was like on a Sunday morning when the fire alarms at the department went off, along with the immediate coming and going of fire trucks and sirens were quick to follow which made it difficult to carry on a Sunday service.
Before we actually started the architectural design of the new building, the members needed to make a decision on where to locate the new church. Long about that time, the church search committee hired an outside consultant who studied communities and helped with making the best decisions to build the “perfect church.” They were hired and there first job was to pick the new location. It just so happened, that they came back with their ideas, but first they asked the question, “Where do you see the church going in the next 15 years,” followed by, “Would you like to be located on a commercial property, or in a residential location?”
At the time the Holy Family Catholic Church had just purchased land where the church sits today which is a residential location. After a further look at all of the available land in the community, they decided a commercial property was best to suit their purpose of being able to be seen by the most traffic.
So, they took a look at all of the available commercial property, and it was decided that the Boling Highway would be the best place for the new church. At the time, the strip of land along Boling Highway didn’t have many other businesses such as CVS Pharmacy, Burger King, etc. Many community members at the time thought we were crazy to build a church right there, but the majority of the congregation felt like they wanted to be on the outskirts of town.
Next came trying to decide on a structural look for the new church. At first, they were thinking about a colonial style structure, but the overall desire was to attract a younger crowd which made a modern style seem more appropriate.
The committee hired an architect form Brenham. He was actually the one who drew the original drawings, which included the steeple you see today. The steep steeple was designed with the thought of giving the impression of reaching to God.
I can tell you that much thought and creative ideas went the inside of the new building. Both of us find the stained-glass baptismal window to be a favorite detail inside the church. Wayne actually created the design of the stained glass which includes a white dove.
The first service inside the new church building was on Christmas Eve, 1972.
We share this pioneer journey of the First United Methodist Church because it took the members making the decision to step out and try something new for the church to be where it today. The Boling Highway is now one of the most beautiful entries into our community with commercial businesses and the Methodist Church welcoming all who wish to come.
