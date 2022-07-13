July is a fun time for all of us, and a perfect time to celebrate. We started the month with red, white and blue to celebrate our Independence, and let’s keep celebrating by sharing wonderful news and happenings in Wharton.
But first, do you remember when we had a fresh, local meat market in town? Thinking back, Wharton had a few different shops years ago. Nowadays, you can get almost any kind of meat at the grocery store. But, what about having fresh, homegrown ingredients right at your fingertips? Well, we are happy to announce a new store on the Downtown Square called The Ranch: Downtown, located off Milam Street and Polk Street.
The store is owned and operated by seventh generation Wharton rancher Rachel Cutrer and her husband and business partner, Brandon Cutrer. Both chose to live in Wharton and raise their family, while also starting several successful businesses, each one showcasing the rich Brahman history of Wharton. They recently chose to open their store with the idea of offering all sorts of commodities made right here in Wharton County.
Rachel and Brandon are also the owners of B.R. Cutrer Ranch, where they breed and raise purebred Brahman steers, and work hard to deliver the fruits of their carefully curated genetics, from farm to plate. The Cutrers also work with other local vendors, such as local growers, bakers, artisans and makers, who all provide one-of-a-kind handmade items to enjoy at The Ranch: Downtown. The plethora of locally made products such as candles, soaps, beef jerky, steak knives and more, are all at your fingertips! Abby made a visit to the store last week, and we had a first-class picnic, enjoying some of their wonderful treats!
While the weather is warm outside and the air conditioning is so inviting, we encourage you to start shopping for Christmas in July, and you can begin at The Ranch: Downtown. It’s a wonderful, one-stop shop to get all of your gifts! And best of all, you’ll be shopping local which helps our local sales tax, and our neighbors who are making all of the wonderful goodies you’ll purchase.
We are so impressed with the Cutrers love and unwavering dedication to this community. It takes quite a commitment to open a new business, especially with our current economic situation, and we are so thankful for their strong work ethic and enthusiasm to keep Wharton going strong.
I enjoyed taking a ride around town the other day with my friends Theresa Araguz, Rosemary Francis, and Jenifer Goudeau. I enjoyed seeing the mountain of growth that’s taking place in our community. I can’t imagine anyone choosing to live in the city when we have such natural beauty all around us.
I noticed through Facebook, and from several recent phone calls, that people are asking about land available because of the natural beauty in this area. I am so glad to see so many, new homes going up in the area, and we want to welcome all of those choosing to move here and call Wharton home.
After 37 years of writing this article, we send our love and best wishes to all of you!
