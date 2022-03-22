It’s rodeo time in Texas and in Wharton County.
This past weekend the Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition kicked off the year with its annual cook-off with perfect weather to enjoy the festivities. It is amazing how much has happened since the beginning of this organization in 1975. But, before the WCYF&E ever came to be, there was the Wharton County Fair, which was located next to Wharton County Junior College and took place each year up until 1963.
On Dec. 15, 1975, the Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition became the first youth fair in the state of Texas to have a 501c-3 tax exempt status. The first meeting was held on Jan. 13, 1976, at which time the first officers were elected with the first president being Mr. John Joyce. Since then, there has been great leadership from a group of men who have held the title of presidency for the organization. Those men include B.J. Sablatura, Larry Kalina, Wayne Waters, Donald Nohavitza, John Cosper, Jodie Socha, Patrick Hlavaty, Darrel Kutach, Henry Jetelina, Russell Machann, Mark Bain, and the current president, Rodney Jedlicka. Make sure to thank each of these men when you see them around town.
Let’s keep the history lesson going. The original Crescent property was purchased from the El Campo Independent School District. It consisted of 8.8 acres which included a brick school structure with a gymnasium, an old wooden home that utilized the first caretakers’ office, and the school cafeteria. The structural projects that began in 1977 to improve the property are still happening today. The current facilities on the property now include Crescent Hall, the Director’s Room, the Crescent Community Center, the Johnson Arena and the Ammann Barn, just to name a few. The fair strives to promote educational programs and activities for the benefit of the youth of Wharton County.
Since the start of the WCYF&E in 1975, the scholarship program has been the main focus for the organization. They have awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships to the children in Wharton County. The scholarship program is just one of the ways this organization serves the youths in our area.
In the beginning, two, $1,000 scholarships were awarded to a worthy boy and girl chosen from candidates submitted by county-wide 4-H leaders, homemaking instructors and others associated with youth agriculture. The selection was based on youth citizenship, and the monies were to be used to further his or her education at the college of their choice.
The scholarship program has continued to grow over the years, and it is the sincere intent of the board to continue to provide support to the youth in our area. The success of the WCYF&E has been due to dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to put on this event each year. The future is in the hands of the children and grandchildren of those first founders, who enabled this great cause to come to fruition.
So, how can we as a community help support this wonderful organization that does so much for our youth? One way is to come out for the Sale of Excellence, which will take place this year on Saturday, April 30. This is the day when students get to show off their projects, and our opportunity to provide support by bidding on those projects.
Let’s never forget that we are one of the top agriculture counties in this great state, and this is our time to pay tribute to the people who have worked so hard in this industry, while also supporting our future agriculturalists! We hope to see you at the fair!
