What do you remember about Memorial Day?
Thanks Memorial Day, 2022. Yes, you are probably reading this a day or two after this holiday weekend. But what does Memorial Day mean to each of us? We rarely talk to anyone who has not been affected by wars. Asking Phyllis Sliva for her thoughts and her remembrances of this day with her family members.
Add to this, as far back as I can remember I would attend memorial services in Tempson. That area before Pearl Harbor had a very large, active National Guard made up of young men. Most of them were either seniors in high school, in college, or employed. Therefore, they were among the very first called after war was declared.
Many of them were trained as pilots and there were many casualties among that first group. In Tempson there was a park on top of a hill with tall palm trees. I vaguely remember going to this park after the war with my parents and see white crosses that seemed like they covered a huge area and on each of them had the names of those who had been killed in battle.
My brother was in the Air Force and earned a pair of navigator wings. A few years later as bodies were identified and sent home, I would go with my father to show reverence as the caskets were unloaded off the train. Most of them were family friends.
Then we have had wars in recent years and in each case the pilot class has continued the annual Memorial Service in Wharton County, recognizing all of the men and women as the list grows longer and longer each year as conflicts continue.
I mentioned a few weeks ago that one of our local servicemen who is important to me is William Clint Arnold. We are having to change our habits because he was Clint growing up here. In the military, he is known as Col. William Arnold. His wife is Robin and she grew up in Angleton. She and William both graduated from Texas A&M at the same time with him graduating as a commissioned officer.
During these years he has served in various parts of the world. They have adopted two boys and just recently we were pleased to get Americans out of Afghanistan, but now our thoughts have turned to the Russian/Ukrainian war. I receive texts often from Robin and she mentioned recently that William had a week or two at home but then it came time to load a lot of heavy arsenal and vehicles and it was fun for the boys to see this operation occur.
Then it came time that the troops loaded to leave. And the smiles turned to tears as the boys watched their dad deploy.
In our local area, we have flags flying and wreaths have been placed on the graves of the fallen soldiers as part of the Memorial Day remembrance.
A special memory I have that comes back to me year after year is my good friend George Brady, who was a pilot stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He was training as a pilot and he and his crew who were training navigators would fly in East Texas and Western Louisiana. I grew up off of Highway 59 and about as far as a stone’s throw from where I lived he was in training and they would have air battles and also have guys coming through the yards with sham battles.
Memorial Day is more than a holiday, it is a time of remembrance and reflection to all of the men and women who have served in the armed forces.
Now that school is out, we must be careful about kids running around and crossing the streets enjoying their summer vacation.
Speaking of summer vacation please take care of your pets by always having water available and not keeping them chained up outside in the summer heat.
