As the Fourth of July approaches, we find ourselves pulling out all of our red, white and blue decorations to celebrate the national holiday.
Since 1776, our country has fought and won battles for this freedom that we hold so dear. This weekend, we should take time to show our respect, and reflect on the sacrifices and perseverance it took to give us the freedom we enjoy today.
What else makes us proud to be an American? Over the years, we have become an independent leader through our accomplishments as a country. From the days of conquering the Mississippi River, to overcoming economic crises, to making a trip to the moon and back, to building some of the largest structures in the world, to learning how to defeat debilitating and some deadly diseases, to experiencing devastating, natural disasters and rebuilding stronger than ever before – the list goes on and on. We have so many reasons to celebrate the birth of America’s independence.
Have you ever wondered what type of celebration took place on the first Independence Day? History says that during the pre-Revolutionary years, colonists would hold annual celebrations on the king’s birthday which traditionally included the ringing of bells, bonfires, processions and speechmaking.
The Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and during that summer, the colonists celebrated their independence from Britain by holding mock funerals for King George III as a way of symbolizing the end of the monarchy’s reign on America. The colonial festivities included concerts, bonfires, parades and the firing of cannons and muskets, along with the first public readings of the Declaration of Independence, immediately after its adoption.
Philadelphia held the first, annual commemoration of Independence on July 4, 1777. Ship’s cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies, followed by glorious fireworks (which began and concluded with 13 rockets) that illuminated the night sky. That same night, the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Common.
America continued to commemorate Independence Day, and in 1870, The U.S. Congress made July 4 a federal holiday; in 1941, the provision was expanded to grant a paid holiday to all federal employees.
Since the late 19th century, the Fourth of July has become a major focus of leisure activities, and a common occasion for family get-togethers and community gatherings, involving outdoor barbeques, and of course, beautiful evening fireworks.
As much as we all love a good firework’s show, we might have to postpone that portion of the celebration this year due to a lack of rain. As of last Wednesday, June 22, Wharton County has been under a burn ban. Be sure to check your local newspaper before popping fireworks with family and friends.
Just a reminder, football season is right around the corner, and before you know it, Friday night lights will start to shine at the Wharton High School’s Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium. Circle your calendars, and be sure to swing by Wharton High School to purchase your premium and preferred season tickets to make sure you have a good seat in the stands. Tickets will be sold June 27 to July 7 and prices range from $10 to $12 per game.
We hope you all have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend with family and friends!
