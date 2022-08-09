I remember all too well starting the first grade.
I was so frightened I could not eat my lunch that first day. I was so shy and a nervous wreck! We lived across the street from the school and Mother had other things she would rather do than make a sack lunch, but she did it anyway.
When I got home, my mother opened my lunch that was still intact, and I started to cry because I felt so bad for not eating it and was still so nervous from the day. One thing I knew was always going to be in the refrigerator was Mother’s pimento cheese. It was always my go-to when I got home after not eating all day at school.
Most of my life, I always kept a pink bottle with name Pepto-Bismol at arm’s length for my nervous stomach. This was particularly true when traveling. I never really cared for the pasty, pink stuff that tasted like chalk, but I knew it was necessary.
Now, the great news I have to share with you. Last week, I was experiencing another nervous stomach and needed something to ease the pain, but all I could find was this dark, blue bottle of which I knew nothing about. Theresa, my friend, assured me it would help calm the stirring in my stomach.
Finally, for the first time in my life, I could actually enjoy the taste of different product called milk of magnesia. Thanks to whoever came up with the new cherry flavor. That individual is a genius as far as I am concerned!
For those kiddos starting school today, there’s no need to start with a nervous stomach. Try the cherry flavored milk of magnesia in the dark, blue bottle. At least, you’ll enjoy the taste! Now, that is my contribution to the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
Now, in addition to a cure for a nervous stomach, I can tell you a new happening in the life of Billie Jones. I had a heart attack two weeks ago. I had 10 or so guests at my house that evening. Being the host, I went to open the front door and as I was walking back through my living room toward the kitchen, a blast hit me like a lightening bolt. It was instant!
I remember the first time my Hospice nurse came to visit me, and she asked me if I was having any pain. I told her, “I don’t know.” She said, “Well, on a scale of zero to 10, what is your pain level?” I never knew how to answer her until her most recent visit last week. She came in and I said, “There’s no need to ask me anymore about pain levels because I now know what a level 10 feels like!”
She told me to rest for the next few days and then continue on with my regular routine. Now normally, the party immediately ends when the host has a heart attack, but that’s not the way my friends and I proceeded with our party. They stayed right there with me all while taking great care of me, and that’s exactly what I needed!
Last week, Debbi Dimmick came over in the cutest old-fashioned dress and brought by the most beautiful pink roses just before leaving for their trip to Maui. She always has the most beautiful smile to go along with her happy demeanor. She is going to have to wear that dress again because it’s just too adorable to keep in the closet.
This is such a special time of year for so many. Whether you’re a teacher, student, administrator or parent, it’s exciting to start a new school year. Don’t forget, if you need a quick fix for a nervous tummy, be sure to take a swig of the cherry flavored milk of magnesia in the dark, blue bottle. It’s a lifesaver!
