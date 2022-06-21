It was April 26, 2000, 22 years ago, that I reached down and picked up an 8-week-old Lhasa Apso.
I immediately became good friends with the fuzzy, golden, miniature Lhasa who I named Hsu Ling. She cried a little the first night we were together. I remember I had her in a little basket, and reached down to pat her. That was the first and last time I ever heard a fuss out of her.
My relationship with this type of breed started years ago in Henderson. The secretary at the church where Wayne was pastor had a friend who loved Lhasa Apsos and had two of her own. While she loved her Lhasa’s, she also enjoyed traveling with her husband to many other countries, which made it difficult with caring for the dogs. She still wanted to go on trips with her husband, and realizing the predicament, had to make a decision about the dogs.
She gave one away to a close friend, but still needed to find a home for her other dog. The secretary and her friend made a deal to meet between Henderson and Dallas, and the cute little dog named Me Ling, ended up coming home to live with Wayne and me. She was a wonderful introduction to this loving breed of dog, and remained a loving companion after Wayne passed on.
Now, Hsu Ling was a natural at liking people, more so than my previous dogs. I took her to the Chamber every morning, and she would stay under my desk while I worked. Any time I left the building, Hsu Ling came with me, as riding in the car was one of her favorite things to do.
Richard Arnold thought Hsu Ling should be able to ride with the windows down and the wind blowing in her hair everywhere we went, but I had my concerns. So, he made a box, lined with red velvet, and put it in his truck so that she could ride with her nose safely out the window, but also in style, when she went with him. Richard also introduced Hsu Ling to the Wharton Country Club golf course, where she enjoyed riding in the golf cart in the afternoons.
Over time, Richard became enamored with Hsu Ling, and when we went on trips, he made sure to make accommodations for Hsu Ling to go along. She had good traveling manners. We would always call ahead of time to make sure the hotels would allow dogs, and we found that most did, the friendliest hotel being the La Quinta. When we traveled long distance, such as our trips to Washington, D.C., and Arlington, we would travel by car so she could go with us.
One of the sweetest pictures I have, was when she caught a ride home with Phyllis one afternoon. I had taken her to get her hair trimmed short for the summer, like always, and Phyllis offered to pick her up at the groomers after work. The dog groomer had Hsu Ling on her back giving her a nice tummy massage. Phyllis got the cutest picture of Hsu Ling enjoying the extra treatment, and I will cherish it always.
She was a healthy dog all of her life, and had the prettiest teeth. During the last few months, she would come over beside me, put her feet up on my legs and give me a big smile, which meant she wanted a cracker from the basket I keep by my recliner. She knew all the tricks with me to get a treat!
Last Tuesday, Hsu Ling gained her wings and I am sure she spent her first day in Heaven riding around with Richard, ears blowing in the breeze. This dog meant the world to me, and I am so thankful for having her in my life for the last 22 years.
I can’t end without thanking Hsu Ling’s doctor, Dr. Aaron Drake at Alamont Veterinary Clinic, for taking the time to make an impression of Hsu Ling’s paw prints for me. It was the sweetest gesture, and the personal gift touched my heart. We hope that all of you are making precious memories with your four-legged friends, and enjoying every minute you have with them.
