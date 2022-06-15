Where are you going on vacation this summer?
After two years of having COVID restrict our traveling opportunities, we are finally able to make plans to move about and visit other places on the map.
Abby and her family and friends recently took a nice vacation to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and came back with plenty of pictures and stories of fun times spent on the tropical island.
What do we know about Jamaica? Let us give you a little history about this beautiful paradise located in the Caribbean Sea. The island was originally occupied by the indigenous Taino peoples, and fell under Spanish rule after the arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1494. Many of the indigenous people were either killed or died of diseases. During the Spanish rule, the island was named Santiago, and large numbers of African slaves were brought to Jamaica as laborers.
The island remained a possession of Spain until 1655 when England (later Great Britain) conquered the property, renaming it Jamaica. It then became a leading sugar exporter. The British fully emancipated all slaves in 1838, and many of the freedmen chose to have subsistence farms instead of working on plantations. The island finally achieved independence from the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 1962.
Jamaica is well known for being the birthplace of the Rastafari religion and reggae music. The country is heavily dependent on tourism, seeing an average of 4.3 million tourists a year. The Jamaican people are very friendly which would explain why it was ranked first in the Caribbean on the World Happiness Report for 2021.
Today, the country is politically a Commonwealth realm, with Queen Elizabeth II as its queen. Her appointed representative in the country is the Governor-General of Jamaica, and the position has been held by Patrick Holmes since 2009. Andrew Holness has served as Prime Minister of Jamaica since 2016.
Abby said the people are so kind and the jerk chicken of which they are known for, was exceptional everywhere they went. They enjoyed going out on excursions and hiking up waterfalls while experiencing the beauty of God’s creation all around them. But the best part, was the beautiful sunrise across the beachfront property; God’s artwork could be seen all over the island.
Juneteenth
Wharton has always celebrated Juneteenth, and we have missed the fun for the last two years thanks to COVID, but this year is going to be different. If you’re around town this Saturday, be sure to stop by Harris Park and enjoy the Juneteenth Celebration. There will be vendors, volleyball, music, basketball, a bouncy house – plenty of fun for people of all ages!
With all the fun that is going on, we must make you aware that we have been told COVID is on the rise again. Be sure to take precautions, and keep washing your hands. We hope that you are able to travel and experience new places this summer, and if you do, we would love to hear about it!
