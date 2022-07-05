Do we really know who lives among us, and all of their talents? We always hear people say, “Oh, there’s nothing special here in town.” Well, let me tell you today that we have someone new, and I call him the “candy man,” but he really goes by the name, Joe.
The first time he came into my home, he walked over and said, “I’m putting this oxygen on you to help you, and I don’t want to see you without it anymore.” While stern with his instructions, he was kind to leave me a special gift of homemade chocolate candy, but made sure I knew he was not going to bring anymore if I didn’t follow his instructions about the oxygen. Fortunately, the next time he walked in I was using oxygen which made him smile.
Let me tell you a little bit about my friend, Joe. He lives here in Wharton, but grew up in Rosenberg. He was first introduced to Wharton as a young boy by his father and mother. His father would bring produce to the Wharton Rugeley and Blasingame Hospital, which is now the Wharton Civic Center, Wharton EMS station, and Wharton County Library.
Joe always got to tag along. He also remembers making trips into to town with his mom during her routine doctors’ visits. His mother knew she could be seen by doctors closer to their home, but she had the upmost respect for the Wharton doctors at the time, especially Dr. Blasingame and Dr. Outlar.
Joe became a registered nurse, and later he joined Hospice where he has been a Hospice nurse for over 20 years. He does a lot or work on the weekends taking care of his patients.
While Joe is a wonderful nurse, he also has another talent that has become a hobby for him over the years, and that’s making chocolate from scratch. He started his hobby over 20 years ago. He told us that some of his first candy fans from Wharton were Dr. Caraway and Dr. Dowel. I am sure they enjoyed opening one of his containers of candy and inhaling the amazing aroma of coffee as much as I do.
We asked Joe what his secret ingredient is and he said he likes to buy his coffee beans off Amazon. They are not just any coffee beans though. These coffee beans are coated in a hazel nut oil. He then grinds the hazel nut coffee beans to a fine powder to make his delicious, dark chocolate wafers.
It’s a shame that people don’t really know all of the wonderful talents we have living among us. Joe is just another hidden treasure of talent in our town, and he is such a blessing to all of his patients.
What is happening with our schools?
Do you know that we have the greatest group of young girls representing our town and school district? I’m talking about our Wharton varsity cheerleading squad. Last week at cheer camp, these girls received first place in their cheer competition at the UCA Cheer Camp at Texas A&M.
As I look at this picture of beautiful girls, I see one in particular who calls me “BB,” and she just so happens to be my godchild. I can’t help but be filled with pride for these young ladies and our school.
Even with all of the current uncertainty in our school district, we can be so proud of our children who work hard to represent Wharton ISD and shine a positive light of hope.
