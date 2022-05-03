It is no secret that I was born in East Texas, and because of that I was used to having farms all around and lots of pine trees.
I suppose most East Texans had the same traditions on Sunday afternoons. Visiting relatives was just was one of those traditions in my family.
My mother’s uncle had a farm with a big barn, but my favorite attraction was a little pig pen on the property. These pigs always seemed to be having so much fun. So, naturally, I came out of there with a mother who was not very happy with me being covered in mud after our visit.
At that time in my life as a little one, I was already setting goals. I decided if I were going to be a pig, I would be the muddiest pig in the pig pen because they were the ones always having the most fun! I suppose I have met my goal in this aspect as an adult. Looking at my life, I guess you could say I did a great deal of digging into all sorts of business which could classify me as the “muddiest pig in the pig pen.”
Wharton County is well known for being one of the top agricultural producing counties in the state. The annual revenue generated from mass producing agricultural business in the county makes us one of the largest in Texas. This would include crop and grass farming, ranching production and so much more.
I’m not just talking about the mass production of agriculture in Wharton, I’m also talking about the local produce that citizens can purchase in and around the county. If you want to see what I’m talking about, just take a morning stroll to Guffy Park on a Saturday and you’ll be amazed at all of the booths and products made from fellow community members. You can find everything from home-grown vegetables, beef produce, honey from local bee farms, homemade candles, desserts, etc.
Now is the time to take advantage of the beautiful May weather and spend an hour or two, listening to live music while browsing the pop-up tents, and visiting with other community members while enjoying the beautiful downtown square.
Speaking of agriculture, I hope you all enjoyed your time at the Wharton County Youth Fair this past week. Congratulations to the young people who worked so hard to prepare their show animals for the arena, craft projects and many other activities.
On a personal note, I would like to share a special moment with all of you. I have a favorite little one. When she was born, I was honored to be in the delivery room and witness the birth of this child.
She is growing into a beautiful young lady and I can’t stop smiling when I think of standing in that delivery room, as close to the doctor as one could be, and watching him hold up this beautiful, little baby girl by the feet, saying, “We have a baby girl!” I have to thank Dr. Gubbels for allowing me to be present and be first to see this beautiful girl enter the world with her parents.
This past Sunday, she was confirmed at First United Methodist Church and nothing could make my heart happier than to watch her progress in her faith. Congratulations to both of my girls, Logan Burditt and Toxey Claire Quinn, as well as their friends for embracing their faith and dedicating their life to Christ and his church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.