The Wharton Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season last week, but remain state-ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association poll.
With a record of 8-2, the Lady Tigers are now ranked the 9th-best team in 4A in week two of the state poll. Wharton last week lost a tough five-set match to Iowa Colony but picked up wins over Kountze and Columbia. They ended the week with another competitive five-set loss to Randle, a 5A school.
The Lady Tigers will play in the Rice Tournament Thursday-Saturday.
Wharton is the only volleyball team in the county state-ranked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.