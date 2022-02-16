The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will conduct a series of Auxin Trainings for producers in the Wharton County area in February and March.
This training that has been required annually for the past three years is for the new dicamba and 2,4-D formulations applied on tolerant cotton and soybean crops. The one-hour training will educate applicators on the requirements and practices for keeping these auxin herbicides on-target, and will satisfy the updated auxin herbicide specific training requirements.
In contrast to the dicamba technology products, the Enlist products can be sold to and used by certified applicators or those working under the supervision of a certified applicator.
The training is not required for those using range and pasture labeled dicamba and/or 2,4-D products. The Auxin Specific Herbicide training is an annual training. Completion of the annual Auxin training is not required to purchase seed or chemistry, it is only required annually, prior to applying Engenia, Xtendimax, Fexapan, Tavium,EnlistOne and/or EnlistDuo herbicides.
The Wharton County Extension Office has arranged a series of dates, times and locations for the trainings. They will be held from 9-10 a.m. at the following dates and locations:
Feb. 16 at Northside Center in El Campo
Feb. 23 at Wharton County Fairgrounds Directors Room
March 9, 16, and 23 at Wharton County Extension Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.