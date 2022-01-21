Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, and Colorado counties are hosting the Upper Gulf Coast Feed Grain and Cotton Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Crescent Hall at the Wharton County Fairgrounds, 6036 FM 961 Road.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first speaker beginning at 8:30 a.m. The conference will include a catered lunch and will conclude at 1:45 p.m. Three CEUs will be awarded to pesticide license holders with the Texas Department of Agriculture, and 4.5 CEUs for certified crop advisors have been applied for. Thanks to ag industry sponsors, no registration fee will be charged.
The Feed Grain and Cotton conference will address the following topics: Bollworm, cover crops, herbicide selection, 2022 texas auxin herbicide training dicamba and enlist technologies, timing of fungicide applications in corn, cotton market update, RACE trial update/current cotton research, and fertilizer market and supply.
The annual Auxin training will be a one-hour training for 2022. The Auxin training that is provided as part of the Feed Grain and Cotton Conference will fulfill the annual auxin training requirements for Dicamba and 2,4-D Choline products and will include one hour of Laws and Regulations CEUs.
For more information or for a copy of the conference flyer, visithttp://wharton.agrilife.org, or contact Stacey at the Wharton County Extension Office at 979-532-3310, or stacey.shanks@ag.tamu.edu.
