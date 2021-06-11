Rylan Warncke finished playing softball after the East Bernard season. Warncke, who was a catcher for the Brahmarettes, will continue playing softball for the Schreiner University Mountaineers after signing her national letter of intent this spring.
"It's really exciting. I've worked a lot of years for it and I'm excited to continue playing the game of softball, it's fun for me," Warncke said.
Warncke had a couple of offers, but out of state, Schreiner, in the end, was just a better fit for her.
"It was a really pretty (campus) and it just felt like a home away from home," Warncke said.
The senior catcher had among the top batting averages, RBI and stolen bases totals on the team. She caught for three different pitchers this season, including her sister sophomore Lexie Warncke.
"The awesome thing (Schreiner) is going to get is she is a leader," Brahmarettes coach Christine Sheets said. "(She is) a multi-position player, she can catch, play both corners, play in the outfield (and) she's a power-hitter. She's an all-around great player, lucky them."
With Warncke, Schreiner will have two players from Wharton County on its roster. El Campo's Malorie Solis also plays for Schreiner.
