The East Bernard Brahmarettes were tested Monday, Nov. 2 in Tomball in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Corrigan-Camden Lady Bulldogs played a tough defense forcing the Brahmarettes to work on offense to get the ball down.
Ultimately the Brahmarettes took care of business and swept the Lady Bulldogs 25-17, 25-20, 25-10.
East Bernard will now move on to the regional quarterfinals, its eighth straight appearance in round three.
“It’s really exciting for our seniors to keep on going,” junior outside hitter Samantha Rabius said. “We didn’t want this to be our last game and we showed it.”
Unforced errors hampered the Brahmarettes early. Despite the offense picking up points, errors kept the Lady Bulldogs in the game. Corrigan-Camden didn’t earn its first point until a block made the game 11-10 in East Bernard’s favor.
The Brahmarettes picked up points throughout the game with kills from Rabius and sophomore outside hitter Kellen Dorotik. Freshmen setter Abby Hudgins chipped in a handful of aces and assists to East Bernard’s hitters. The defense behind junior libero Reagan Goudeau and senior outside hitter Madison Crist dove around the court to keep the ball in play and give the offense more chances to put the ball down.
The Lady Bulldogs gave East Bernard its toughest challenge in the second set jumping out to a 9-5 lead. Rabius picked up three kills and Hudgins landed an ace as East Bernard went on a 4-1 run to pull within a point of Corrigan-Camden.
“They were really scrappy on defense so we had to be scrappy too,” Rabius said. “We had to (fly) around and get to the balls (that) we (could) and all-out hustle.”
A run of Lady Bulldog unforced errors mixed with East Bernard offense allowed the Brahmarettes to go back in front 19-17. Against the Brahmarettes defense, Corrigan-Camden had a tough time keeping the ball in play and East Bernard closed out the set on a 6-3 run.
“I think we all got a little wake-up call, ‘hey it’s time to pick it and play and get this game over with,’” EBHS coach Breanna Lolley said.
In the final set, East Bernard started hot and that momentum carried through to the end of the match. Corrigan-Camden went on one 4-0 run which was met by a barrage of East Bernard offense. Rabius closed out the Brahmarettes win with six straight kills.
“At the beginning of the game, I was kind of off with my consistency,” Rabius said. “At the end, I started to pick it up and working on the shots that I knew was there.”
East Bernard will play the winner of Anderson-Shiro and Diboll this Thursday, Nov. 12.
The playoff site depends on who wins the game.
