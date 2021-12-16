El Campo's Owens in running for Mr. Football

El Campo Ricebird junior running back Rueben Owens II came a step closer to being named Mr. Texas Football.
Owens was announced as one of the 10 finalists for the award by Texasfootball.com on Monday.
The list was whittled down from 25 of the state’s best players earlier this month to 10.
Owens did his job this past season rushing for the most yards and touchdown in Texas.
El Campo’s lead running back has the sixth most rushing yards in the nation and tied for the second most, coming one shy of 50.
Owens in his three years with the Ricebirds he has rushed for 5,289 yards and 75 touchdowns. The most career rushing yards by any Ricebird running back since at least 2005.
However, if Owens is to become Mr. Football, it comes down to fan voting.
You can vote here texasfootball.com/static-page/form/?url=mr-texas-football-player-of-the-year-award
Of the 10 finalists, only three are juniors and the rest are seniors.
Below are the nine other standouts that received recognition as a finalist are:
Major Bowden (senior, quarterback) China Spring
Ernest Davila (senior, running back) Poteet
Major Everhart (senior, athelte) Amarillo Tascosa
Ollie Gordon (senior, running back) Euless Trinity
AJ Holmes (senior, defensive line) Spring Westfield
Ashton Jeanty (senior, athlete) Frisco Lone Star
Cade Klubnik (senior, quarterback) Austin Westlake
Re’Shaun Sanford (junior, running back) Killeen Harker Heights
Brandon Tennison (junior, quarterback) Gilmer
