On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Wharton High School tennis team defeated Victoria West 15-4 and Port Lavaca Calhoun 7-0 before falling to Lamar Foster, 12-7.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, WHS had planned to compete against Bay city but due to inclement weather forecast, the tournament was cancelled, according to the Wharton ISD Athletics Department.
“We were hoping to get some momentum going into district, and we have, but losing to Foster in the manner that we did was a bit disappointing,” WHS coach Roben Eller said. “Don’t get me wrong, Foster has a solid team; I just felt like we didn’t do the little things that help you win matches.”
Eller said serving and returning errors hurt the players.
“That is something that we are going to concentrate on in the next few weeks,” Eller said. “We are going to be fine; we just need to keep working hard and good things will happen.”
Winning matches against Foster were:
Doubles
Tony Morales and Sonny Smith def. Kampwerth and Malinak 8-4
Anee Matula and Katy Salyer def. Ocana and Valdez 8-4
Madie Wind and Erin Zbranek def. Kitchens and Althaus 8-4
Singles
Sonny Smith def. Gabriel Borces 6-3 6-0
Carissa Kocian def. Tabitha Webster 6-4 6-3
Katy Salyer def. Elizabeth Ocana 6-4 7-6
Madie Wind def. Alena Vong phakdy 7-5 6-4
