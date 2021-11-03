The playoffs aren’t out of reach, but if the Boling Bulldogs want to have a chance at more football, they’ll have to beat one of the better teams in the state, the Columbus Cardinals, at home this Friday night.
The Cardinals are ranked sixth in Class 3A Division 1.
Boling (4-5, 1-3) picked up their first district win of the year, beating Hempstead on the road last Friday night 40-20. The Cardinals (7-2, 4-0) had a tight one-point win 14-13 over Hallettsville on the road.
Columbus is a balanced team that is putting up a lot of yards and scoring points in bunches this season. The Cardinals are averaging 38.4 points per game.
Freshman Cardinal Adam Schobel is lighting up opponents this season, throwing the ball for nearly 2,000 yards passing, averaging more than 200 yards a game through the air. Schobel has been accurate as well, completing 67 percent of his passes while only throwing five interceptions.
The Boling defense has allowed 26.4 points a game, and they will need to play their best four quarters of the season Friday night.
Along with the pass, Columbus will throw two running backs at Boling that have more than 100 carries this season in senior Ni’Jay Johnson and James Hurd. The pair has close to 1,300 yards rushing between them.
The Bulldogs defense has 13 turnovers this season. Bulldog junior quarterback and defender Jaxson Urbanek leads the team with two interceptions.
Boling’s rushing offense has pounded out yards all season long, to the tune of nearly 2,500 yards, a tops District 12. The trio of sophomore Ryan O’Neal and juniors Trenton Jones and Christian Montalvo have combined for 2,095 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Columbus’ defense has limited teams to 23.3 points per game this season.
The Bulldogs will need to pick up first downs to keep the Columbus offense off the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.