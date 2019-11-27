The Boling Lady Bulldogs completed their home tournament with a 4-2 record, their only losses going to larger schools - Giddings and West Columbia. Overall the Lady Bulldogs headed into the Thanksgiving break with a 7-4 record.
"I think we're really working together," senior post Lexi Nelson said following their win over Rice Consolidated. "At first we started off a little rocky. We had some jitters, the chemistry wasn't completely there yet. But I believe we've been working together and we're progressing as a team as we keep on going."
Against Rice Consolidated, BHS trailed throughout much of the game. However, an 18-point fourth-quarter helped the Lady Bulldogs come from behind.
"(We've) got to keep our heads up, each play is a new play," Nelson said. "(We've) got to continue working together."
The biggest win for the Lady Bulldogs in the tournament was a one-point victory over larger classification Sweeny 47-46. Boling jumped out to a 19-9 in the first quarter behind seven points from junior guard Zacoryia Montalvo. Sweeny chipped its way back into the game and in the third quarter led 34-33.
Boling got 10 points from senior Logan Simpson and junior Evyn Flores and it just edged Sweeny out.
Montalvo came up big for Boling and scored in five games getting a team-high 72 points. Nelson scored in all six games and was the second-highest scorer averaging 9.8 points a game.
Boling is now in its Thanksgiving break and will play Needville at home on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Wharton at home
The Wharton Lady Tigers, who look to remain undefeated a third time at home. They will host West Columbia on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The varsity team plays at 6:15 p.m. and the JV team at 5 p.m. at Wharton CJC.
