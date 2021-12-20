The El Campo Elks Lodge will host its annual Hoop Shoot in January after a brief pause last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Wharton County basketball shooters ages 8-13, boys and girls will compete at Ricebird gym in El Campo on Jan. 8, at 8:30 a.m. as they try to advance to district competition.
The event is free to enter and open to all youths within the county. All expenses in district, regionals and nationals will be covered by the Elks.
