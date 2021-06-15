The Wharton Independent School District’s summer workouts wrapped up last week finishing off the first week of the offseason program.
Male and female athletes ranging from incoming seventh graders through incoming seniors for four days took part in the strength and conditioning offered by the Wharton ISD Athletics Department coaching staff.
"We were able to get our workout in but it did have to be outside Wednesday and Thursday," Wharton Athletics Director Chad Butler said. "Overall, we got some really good workout in the first week and look forward to a great week two."
The offseason program suffered a minor setback June 9 with a pipe bursting at Wharton High School, closing the gym and the weight room. The only workout for the final two days was outside on the practice field.
Wharton ISD didn’t report any issues this week.
With summer school going on at the same time, numbers were limited, but the Lady Tiger athletes who came Monday got in plenty of conditioning and strength workouts from football assistant coach Reggie Davis who led the program.
"It was pretty good and hard," incoming senior Lexie King said. "I will say it was hard, but it's (to make us) better."
King, who plans on playing volleyball next season alongside a handful of other seniors and other underclassmen Lady Tiger athletes, spent 45 minutes Monday in the old gym doing different drills that focus on explosion and quickness. After the workout in the gym, the girls went into the weight room and spent the rest of the time lifting and doing other exercises.
"It's pretty important (to be here)," King said. "Especially for the girls who haven't done any sports and want (to play) in a summer league or play sports next year, it gets them in shape."
SUMMER LEAGUES
Wharton volleyball players will compete in a summer league in Bay City on Tuesdays.
Wharton football played Bay City in seven-on-seven football earlier this month. No score was available for the contest, which is not part of a state qualifying tournament game.
The coaching staff will continue to organize more seven-on-seven games for Wharton athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.