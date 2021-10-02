The Wharton High School cross country teams had one top 10 finish at the Needville Cross Country Invitational at Seabourne Creek Nature Park last Thursday.
Senior Kaylie Goad came in ninth place competing against schools ranging from Class 1A to Class 6A and 64 runners total.
Goad was two seconds behind the eighth-place runner. She had a time of 13:37.57, which was five seconds ahead of the 10th place runner.
Wharton did not have enough girls to compete as a team in Needville.
However, Karime Garza was another Lady Tiger runner to finish in the top 50, respectively, coming in 47th with a time of 15:58.37.
The Lady Tigers as a team came in seventh place finishing with 199 points. They finished behind Angleton Christian and in front of Sweeny.
On the boys’ side, three Tigers finished in the top 50 out of 86 runners.
Christopher Enriquez had the Tigers’ top finish coming in 31st with a time of 19:11.24. He was less than 30 seconds away from a top 25 finish. Chase Pardo was 41st with a time of 19:55.62 and Johnie Perez had a time of 20:22.77 for 49th place.
Wharton competes in Shiner Saturday and then Bay City next Thursday.
