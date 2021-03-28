It wasn’t a quick three or four-inning game, but the El Campo Ladybirds picked up their third straight run-rule victory beating the Sealy Lady Tigers 13-3 Tuesday night on the road.
The offense for the Ladybirds (10-2, 3-0) has been hard to stop starting district scoring with 41 runs.
“As much as I’d like to play a seven-inning game, we don’t need it,” Ladybird sophomore Kate Bubela said. “Our bats are on fire. Our defense is making plays and we keep on going from there. We’re just at the beginning of district so we’ve still got a lot of room to grow with a month or two left.”
Bubela had three hits, all went for extra bases and two went for home runs.
Bubela drove in five of El Campo’s 13 runs. Junior Jaleena Macias had the team’s only other multi-hit game, with two hits.
Senior Mackenzie Matlock started the game and went five innings allowing five hits, no walks and no earned runs, while striking out five batters.
In district, the pitching staff, consisting of Matlock and sophomore Bridget Dorotik, have a combined ERA of 1.29 with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings of work.
“Our pitchings are doing a heck of a job,” Ladybirds coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “They’re hitting spots and getting us routine ground balls and pop flies. We’re making some errors here and there, but luckily we’re able to come back with our bats and wipe that out.”
The Ladybirds led wire-to-wire against Sealy, but it wasn’t until late that the bats started to string hits together. In their final two innings, they sent 17 batters to the plate and scored nine runs.
Monday the Ladybirds play Brookshire Royal on the road and they’ll come back to Legacy Field Thursday for Bellville.
EL CAMPO BASEBALL
The El Campo Ricebirds outhit the Sealy Tigers, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh on the road Tuesday night to open district play.
Sealy picked up three runs in the third inning. Trailing, El Campo got on the scoreboard in the fifth and tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning.
The Tigers leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh would end up coming around to score after a stolen base and a couple of passed balls.
