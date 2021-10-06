The Boling Lady Bulldogs’ sweep from the East Bernard Brahmarettes last Friday at Norma Pullin Gym dropped them to 4-3 in District 24-3A.
East Bernard is 7-0 atop the district standings. Brazos is the second best team in district at 6-1.
Boling fell to East Bernard 25-10, 25-5, 25-15. On Tuesday, Boling was at Danbury, which came into the contest 5-2.
Boling on Friday is once again on the road against Hempstead (1-5). The Lady Bulldogs still have seven district games to play.
