It won’t happen in time for senior swimmers in Wharton and throughout the area this season, but next year the UIL will add a third conference for 4A schools and below.
The new conference was approved by the UIL during their October legislative council meeting in 2021.
Wharton and other 4A schools, along with 3A schools, currently swim and compete in the 5A conference. Wharton’s district includes Victoria East and Victoria West, both 5A schools.
Of the schools that made it to state last year, only seven 4A schools made it to the finals, not including El Campo’s now graduated Gage Garner, who advanced, but didn’t make it past primaries on day one.
The addition of a third conference could help Wharton swimmers finish higher in regionals, and maybe make it to state.
Wharton junior Ashley Guajardo was the only swimmer last year to advance to regionals, competing in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle.
