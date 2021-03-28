The El Campo Ladybirds golf team will be advancing to regionals, however, it won’t be official until the end of the district tournament Monday in Hempstead at the Legendary Oaks Golf Course.
A normal two-day district tournament in the span of 24-hours was moved to one day on back-to-back Mondays, this year. Of the five teams competing in district, El Campo and Bellville were the only two schools with a full girls team and both automatically qualify.
The Ladybirds team finished with 600 strokes. Darby Lutrick had the Ladybirds’ lowest score with 108 strokes. Junior Carli Bullard finished with 114. Also competing for the Ladybirds were Meredith Radley, Paisley English and Madisyn Cortez.
The Ladybirds are 63 strokes behind Bellville, the district leader after the first day.
“I’d like the girls to compete and see if we can close the gap between us and Bellville. We still need to compete,” El Campo golf coach Derek Treybig said.
The Ladybirds and Ricebirds golf teams last Monday battled high winds, gloomy weather and sporadic slight rain. With a week in between the tournament, both teams could see some better conditions in the finale Monday.
The Ricebirds will have some work to make up if they are going to make regionals as a team. The El Campo boys team, after one day of play, has a score of 381, behind Bellville and Sealy.
Zach Socha has the overall fourth-lowest score in the tournament shooting with 88 strokes. Kayden Zakicek shot a 91 and Layton Stary had 92 strokes. Owen Radley, Kolbe Treybig and Travis Huggins also competed for the Ricebirds.
El Campo is behind Sealy by 21 strokes and Bellville by 27 strokes.
“Anything can happen in golf and we are preparing to give it our all next week. If we play well, who knows what can happen,” Treybig said. “I think the best thing for us to do is to play like we have nothing to lose. We aren’t sitting on a lead and thinking about it. Hopefully, that frees us up to play well.”
