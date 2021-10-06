The Wharton Tigers (0-5) have a tough task on their hands coming out of the bye week facing a state-ranked team to start District 12-4A action. The Tigers get the Bellville Brahmas (5-0) at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium this Friday.
The Brahmas are ranked sixth in Class 4A Division II and were also off last week.
Wharton is 0-2 against Bellville in its last two games. The Tigers lost two seasons ago to Bellville in the first round of the playoffs, before they joined the same district after the last round of realignment.
It’s no secret, the Tigers will see a steady dose of senior running back Richard Reese, just like they have in the two previous matchups.
The Tigers are going to need to keep track of the football. While Reese is going to get a lot of carries, with Bellville running the slot-T, a missed assignment will spring the Brahmas for a big play.
Reese in his last two meetings against the Tigers’ defense has rushed the ball 421 yards and six touchdowns.
Bellville this season has two runners averaging more than 100 yards per game. Senior Robert Briggs is averaging more yards per carry (15.6 yards) than Reese, Bellville’s lead back.
Bellville on the ground is rushing for nearly 400 yards a game.
Wharton’s offense is going to need to sustain drives and put the ball into the endzone in order to hang with Bellville. The Tigers’ offense is scoring just over one touchdown a game, picking up 7.8 points per game.
Wharton junior wide receiver Jarrad Newsome has emerged as a big target in the passing game, leading the team 302 yards.
Bellville’s defense through five games is allowing 13 points per game.
The Tigers got a hard draw week one of district, finding some positives Friday night could go a long way in helping them the rest of the way.
