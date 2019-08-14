It may not count for a win or a loss, but football is back in Wharton County. Boling, East Bernard and Wharton will all be taking the field for a scrimmage this Friday in their first chance to hit someone in a different uniform.
Wharton
The Wharton Tigers have been practicing since Aug. 5 and have been getting back into football form with their first scrimmage on deck.
"Practice has been going well," Tigers Head Coach Chad Butler said. "The guys have been working hard and we are just trying to get in the best shape we can."
Friday, the Tigers defense will get a tough test when they scrimmage the Needville Bluejays. The Tigers defense will get a look at Ashton Stredick who rushed for almost 2,000 yards last season.
"The scrimmage against Needville will be a great measuring stick," Butler said. "They are well coached and have some good players. We won't have as much depth as they do but we want to execute well and evaluate all our guys."
Boling
After a down year last year, the Boling Bulldogs have been hard at work since Aug. 5 preparing for their first scrimmage on Friday.
"Practices have been great," Bulldog Head Coach Kevin Urbanek said. "We are where we wanted to be as far as (the) installation of offensive and defensive schemes. Kids are giving great effort."
They will face a tough test against a bigger school in 4A Division I, West Columbia Roughnecks. The Bulldogs will see a stingy defense that allowed on average just over 18 points a game.
"What I want to see at the scrimmage is physicality and execution," Urbanek said. "I want to see our kids be physical and execute offensively and defensively what we have been working on."
East Bernard
The East Bernard Brahmas fell just shy of the state championship game last season and the team has been back at work since Aug. 5. preparing for another year of football.
"Practices have gone well," Brahmas Head Coach Wade Bosse said. "Kids have been focused and energetic. Good to see kids competing hard for spots that are open."
For the Brahmas first scrimmage, they'll get a chance to sharpen themselves against another tough team the Goliad Tigers who went three rounds deep last year.
"(I'd like to see) progress," Bosse said. "You're looking for progress each and every day. A team that gets better each and every day is a team that has a chance to be successful. (We're) always anxious to see our kids go out and compete."
