The Wharton Lady Tigers will have many more games to get in the victory column as they started their basketball season last week.
The 47-22 loss to Columbia at the Wharton High School gymnasium last Friday went down as a non-district loss. It is one of many games the Lady Tigers, who are led by coach Ratysha Hardy for a second consecutive season, will be playing that finally includes tournaments, too.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tournaments were not scheduled for most high school programs, including Wharton.
The Lady Tigers did host in 2019 the varsity Holiday Classic during the winter break. It is not included on their playing calendar this year.
According to the schedule released last week by the Wharton ISD Athletics Department, Hardy penciled in varsity tournaments at Boling (Dec. 2-4), Legacy (Dec. 16-18), and Byron Johnston (Dec. 28-30).
The tournaments are scheduled a week before the Lady Tigers begin district competition. Wharton is grouped with Sealy, El Campo, Navasota, Brookshire Royal, and Bellville in district.
Wharton this month has the following non-district games scheduled: Bay City at home Nov. 16, at La Marque Nov. 19, and Fort Bend Clements at home Nov. 30.
The Lady Tigers between tournaments will squeeze in a game at Ganado Dec. 10.
Coach Hardy had open dates that could be filled on Nov. 12 and Dec. 14.
Hardy’s assistants are Shayvion Hatten and Cameron Hurd.
The Lady Tigers traveled to Boling High School Tuesday to take on the Lady Bulldogs in a non-district game. At press time, the score was not available.
