A COVID-19 scare caused the El Campo Ricebirds to give themselves a self-imposed suspension after six high school students potentially came into contact with the virus.
The workouts were shut down for three days, starting last Wednesday, and yesterday El Campo athletics returned to normal, however to much gloomier weather than they are used too.
Had a student tested positive for COVID-19, the school would have had a mandatory two-week UIL suspension. Wharton High School also experienced the same concerns that El Campo did and shut down for two days. They return today. Other schools just outside the area haven’t been as fortunate. Columbia High School was the lastest to completely shut down workouts after an athlete tested positive.
In returning Tuesday morning, the middle school had their first workouts of the summer. To mitigate future COVID-19 concerns, the high school has divided their workouts into underclassmen and upperclassmen and, middle schoolers on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Underclassmen work out first and the upperclassmen have the last workouts of the morning, ending before lunch.
The hope for the district, if there is a need to pause or shut down in the future, they won’t have to completely close and unaffected groups can continue their summer workouts.
