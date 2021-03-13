The Wharton Tigers Thursday did what they’ve been doing all season, hit the ball well, this time in route to a 15-3 win over the Louise Hornets in five innings during the opening game of the Carl Reynolds Invitational.
Wharton (8-3) pounded the ball for 14 hits, six for extra bases run-ruling Louise. The Tigers’ slugging junior first baseman Preston Sanchez had three hits and drove in five runs, a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
Sanchez is one of many Tigers’ who’ve hit the ball well this season. As a team, Wharton is hitting nearly .400, with an official batting average of .391.
“That comes a lot from our two coaches Wade Mathis and Marcus Chandler. They played big time baseball and they know what they are talking about,” senior Trey Espinosa said. “They’re giving us everything we need to have confidence at the plate, so I’m very excited about how we’re going to look at the plate this year.”
The high-powered Tigers offense has shown up from the start of the season. Of the 11 games the Tigers have played, they’ve scored eight or more runs eight times and only once have they been held off the scoreboard.
Wharton this season has had 10 more hits in eight games, including a 20-hit performance against Goliad.
“If you are looking at overall hits and average which is what’s better this year, that’s what you’re going to see this year,” Wharton coach Wade Mathis said. “I don’t have any big 6’2” big monster power hitters. I’ve got a bunch of guys that can hit. One big thing for us is our guys can base run too. We’ve got a bunch of stolen bases, a single is just as good as a double with our speed.”
Mathis credits Wharton’s offensive success to team-wide improvement.
Before heading into tough district play on March 23, the Tigers will have a few more non-district games, including the finale of the Carl Reynolds Invitational Saturday against Stafford at 7 p.m.
Wharton got back to winning after falling in the championship game of the East Bernard Tournament against West Columbia last weekend.
WHS also lost to Needville Tuesday.
Wharton slips past Boling in runfest
The Wharton Lady Tigers and the Boling Lady Bulldogs were in on an offensive explosion Tuesday, combining to score more than 20 runs in an extra-inning affair.
The Lady Bulldogs edged out the Lady Tigers in an away game to get the 14-12 win in nine innings.
The game was the final non-district game of the year for both teams.
The Lady Tigers took a 4-0 early getting three runs in the first and another score in the second. Boling answered back getting a pair of runs in the top of the third and the top of the fifth.
From there on out the offense heated up and at the end of the seventh, it was a 12-12 game.
In the top of the ninth, Boling junior Allie Floyd hit a homer, to score two runs. Floyd had five RBIs. Wharton in the bottom of the ninth got two runners on but left runners stranded.
Floyd along with Hailei Rodriguez and Mianjel Hayes had three hits each, two other Lady Bulldogs had two hits.
The Lady Tigers’ Emily Simper and Courtney Coleman both had three hits including two doubles. Madison Hernandez, Diamond Sedillo and Bethany Gomez had two hits each.
Boling will play Danbury at home, next Tuesday.
Wharton will open district play on the road against the Sealy Lady Tigers, also Tuesday.
